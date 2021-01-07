YORK Hospital has created extra capacity in A&E for dealing with broken bones as people continue to fall in the icy conditions.
A spokeswoman said today that the emergency department was 'extremely busy' after a steady increase of injuries due to icy weather throughout the week.
"Emergency patients continue to be treated as normal and extra capacity has been created to care for patients who need specialist treatment for broken bones and related injuries," she said.
"However, with more bad weather predicted, we would urge people to take great care in the current icy conditions and help alleviate pressures on our busy A&E department by staying home and not making unnecessary journeys.
"Please help us to help you by only using A&E for emergencies that are life or limb-threatening. If you are unsure about what to do, please consult NHS 111 first (by phone or online) to help you get the right service.”
The spokeswoman did not have a figure for how many fractures had been treated, but the hospital said earlier this week that it treated 40 last weekend alone.
