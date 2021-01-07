TWO brothers who found music fame in North Yorkshire are to bring their successful 'rock and roll' bar to York.

George and Jimmy Craig, originally from Helmsley, are to open the bar and restaurant Jimmy’s in the old Café Rouge building in Low Petergate.

The duo already has branches in Manchester and Liverpool and said the chance to open in York was too good to turn down.

The original Jimmy’s in Manchester is a live music venue - but the York one will be a bar and restaurant, and include the company's first-ever beer garden. George and Jimmy set up One Night Only when they were teenagers in Helmsley in the early 2000s, and frequently performed around York.

Their second single, Just For Tonight, reached number 9 in the UK charts.

George told The Press: “York is our home city as a family. My brother and I carved out our music careers from York; Fibbers in the early Noughties was such a big deal for us.

“We grew up in Helmsley and York is our home city, and the vision is to add something that we feel is truly missing, right down to the food and drink and music.

"We never had plans to open up in York, but the pandemic created opportunities and this one was too good to miss. It will be a pub for music, food, and drink lovers, right in the centre of the city.

"Of course, we can't give an opening date yet due to the pandemic but by having a beer garden, this will be perfect for the summer when hopefully restrictions can be lifted somewhat.

He added that the company expect to create up to 15 jobs, and say they will also work with local musicians, artists, poets and other creative people and groups for events and joint projects.