YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has now reached over 500 people per 100,000, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that the York's rate now stands at 532.7 people per 100,000. This is now over nine times higher than the weekly rate in early December, when the city's rate reached as low as 59.
The data also shows that there have been a further 199 cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the city's total for the whole pandemic up to 8,522.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate also continues to rise as it now stands at 384.2 people per 100,000. A further 419 cases of the virus have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic over 20,000 up to 20,226.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 122 cases take the area's total for the whole pandemic up to 13,030.
Across the UK, a further 52,618 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total up to 2,889,419.