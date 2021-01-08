Nearly 4,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 20 million with the virus in America, as if that was not something to worry about, Mr Trump cannot accept he was voted out of the top job and is making so much trouble.
He should be charged with inciting a riot in which four people have been killed and the government buildings stormed and entered by a lot of his followers.
It reminds you of the storming of the Palace of Versailles in the French revolution 1780s-90s.
He is like a little child in nappies when they cannot get their own way start to scream and cry, the Russian and Chinese leaders must be laughing their socks off.
Maureen Robinson
Broadway, York
