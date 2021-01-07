YELLOW warnings have been issued for heavy snow showers and ice tonight and tomorrow in York and North Yorkshire.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says outbreaks of sleet and snow will spread from the north overnight, leaving a covering of snow in places, most widely over the hills but also to low levels locally.
They said tomorrow will see further outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow, perhaps heavy in places in the morning, but gradually becoming drier through the afternoon.
The Met Office yellow warnings say icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel, with snow falling for some places.
It warns there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services