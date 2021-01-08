A SERIAL house raider burgled his neighbour’s home in the middle of the night, York Crown Court heard.

The householder was sleeping downstairs to isolate himself from his family because of Covid-19 when Guy David Osguthorpe broke in, said Michael Cahill, prosecuting.

The 49-year-old took two bottles of alcohol just after midnight and departed, leaving the front door to the house open.

When the family realised they had been burgled, they checked their home’s CCTV and recognised their neighbour as the man who had come into their house while they were sleeping.

Osguthorpe, formerly of Acomb, pleaded guilty to house burglary and was given a two-year sentence.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him: “You will be serving it in effect in solitary confinement” because of Covid-19 restrictions in prison.

York Crown Court heard Osguthorpe has previous convictions for house burglary in what Judge Morris called his “extensive record”.

Osguthorpe’s barrister Glenn Parsons said: “On the night in question he went out with a friend, drank heavily and committed this offence.”

He had not taken any burglary equipment with him, but had tried the house’s door and when it opened, he had gone in.

“It was on the spur of the moment," said Mr Parsons.

"He is genuinely remorseful.”

After years of being homeless or rootless, he had finally got settled accommodation and had re-established contact with his adult sons.

“He has lost all that,” said Mr Parsons.

Mr Cahill said the burgled family retired to bed late on December 5.

After Osguthorpe’s burglary at 12.45am, the cold air coming through the open door woke the family and they investigated.

Mr Cahill said the householder confronted Osguthorpe over the burglary, and the burglar denied going into the victim’s home.

The victim called in police and Osguthorpe was arrested.

The burglary left the victim concerned about what could have happened.