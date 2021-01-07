A SUITCASE full of Fat Rascals, jockey racing silks, a Viking outfit and a Tesla made it on to a list of bizarre things left behind at a York hotel chain last year.
A suitcase full of fruity Fat Rascal scones made by Bettys tops the list of some of the more bizarre things in Travelodge’s lost and found in York.
Some of the more unusual treasures that have been left by customers at the hotel chain's properties in Micklegate, Piccadilly, Layerthorpe and Hull Road also include:
• A Philip Treacy Haute Couture hat
• A coat of arms
• An oil painting of the oldest part of York
• Company tax returns
• A doctors white coat and medical bag
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 563 UK hotels including our five properties in York, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. This year’s audit for our York Travelodge hotels includes a businessman forgetting his brand new Tesla, a suitcase full of Fat Rascals found by a housekeeping team member and a set of jockey racing silks.
“Interestingly, as we kept some of our hotels open during both lockdowns to support local communities and provide accommodation for key workers, local authorities and for businesses that could travel for work we have seen a rise in items being left behind by medical professionals. This includes a stethoscope, scrubs, crocs and a nurse’s personal diary documenting their experience of working through the pandemic plus lots of personalised face masks.
"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”