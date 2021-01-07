STAFF at a GP surgery have been praised for ensuring residents received the Covid-19 vaccination.
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group said Pickering Medical Centre staff had gone above and beyond to provide the protection to Alba Rose Care Home residents.
On Wednesday, residents went by minibus to the surgery to get the vaccination while last week centre staff went in to the care home to vaccinate those unable to travel.
Care Group managing director Mike Padgham said the surgery had pulled out all the stops.
“Dr Coppack and his team have set a fantastic example for all surgeries in the way they have handled the administration of the vaccine for us.
"They have gone the extra mile to meet all of our needs and overcome all of the obstacles that I know exist. We cannot praise them enough. It is my hope all care and nursing homes and all vulnerable people can get access to the vaccine as efficiently as Alba Rose has.”