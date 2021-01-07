THE number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week has surged by more than 100 per cent.
An interactive map, updated daily by Public Health England, today (as of 3pm) showed data for the seven days to January 1 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 1,045 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 498 the week before (seven days to December 25) - a 109.8 per cent rise.
The area with the highest number of new cases in the city is Woodthorpe & Acomb Park with 118, followed by Clifton Without & Skelton with 73, Acomb with 67, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood with 59 and South Bank & Dringhouses with 55.
The areas with the lowest number of new cases are New Earswick with 15, Strensall with 18, Haxby, also with 18, and Osbaldwick, Tang Hall and the Fulford, Heslington & University areas, each with 30.