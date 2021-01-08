PLEASE find my fourth annual summary of readers letters in The Press.
In 2020 there were 1360 letters printed.
The top letter writers for 2020 were:
DM Deamer 83
Geoff Robb 80
Peter Rickaby 59
Dr Scott Marmion 38
Interesting to note only 13 letters were submitted "name and address supplied."
I continue to enjoy collating this information for readers.
Ken Thorpe,
Ebor Way,
Upper Poppleton,
York
