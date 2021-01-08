PLEASE find my fourth annual summary of readers letters in The Press.

In 2020 there were 1360 letters printed.

The top letter writers for 2020 were:

DM Deamer 83

Geoff Robb 80

Peter Rickaby 59

Dr Scott Marmion 38

Interesting to note only 13 letters were submitted "name and address supplied."

I continue to enjoy collating this information for readers.

