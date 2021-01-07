THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 390.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 79 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 661 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in the country to 53,730.
Patients were aged between 33 and 103 years old. All except 28, aged 48 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 2 to January 6.
Their families have been informed.
