ONE casualty has been taken to York Hospital following a road accident involving three vehicles.

Emergency services including two fire crews were called at about 11.40am today to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Stray Road in Heworth, York.

The ambulance service and police also attended.

It is understood two vans were involved.

"No-one was trapped in any of the vehicles, but crews remained at the scene to help make the vehicles safe," said a spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

"One person was taken to hospital by road ambulance."

The crews left the scene by 1pm.

The cause of the 