ONE casualty has been taken to York Hospital following a road accident involving three vehicles.
Emergency services including two fire crews were called at about 11.40am today to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Stray Road in Heworth, York.
The ambulance service and police also attended.
It is understood two vans were involved.
"No-one was trapped in any of the vehicles, but crews remained at the scene to help make the vehicles safe," said a spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
"One person was taken to hospital by road ambulance."
The crews left the scene by 1pm.
