NATIONAL Express has announced that it will fully suspend its scheduled coach services from midnight on Sunday.
All journeys before Monday, January 11, will be completed to ensure any passengers making essential journeys are not stranded.
All customers whose travel has been cancelled will be contacted and offered a free amendment or full refund.
Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “We have been providing an important service for essential travel needs. However, with tighter restrictions and passenger numbers falling, it is no longer appropriate to do this."
Chris added: “As the vaccination programme is rolled out and Government guidance changes, we will regularly review when we can restart services. We plan to be back on the road as soon as the time is right and have put a provisional restart date of Monday, March 1 in place (subject to change).
“The whole team at National Express worked incredibly hard throughout 2020 and I want to thank them for their efforts as we pause our services. We will now make sure we are ready to get back behind the wheel as soon as the nation needs us again.”
Regular updates will be provided through ww.nationalexpress.com