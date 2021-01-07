THE re-opening of York Theatre Royal has been postponed because of the latest lockdown measures.
Tickets for The Love Season, due to start on Valentine’s Day, were due to go on sale tomorrow (January 8) but that has been put on hold while theatre programmers rethink plans for the season.
Chief Executive Tom Bird said: “We are committed to spreading the love and sharing the joy of live theatre with The Love Season as soon as we are able to do so safely. We’ll be announcing our revised plans and re-opening date as soon as possible.
“The Love Season is designed to remind us that human connection – love, sympathy, kindness, mutual understanding, warmth, equality – is what makes us the wonderful human beings we are. In 2021 we want to celebrate humanity, our own community and a sense of togetherness.
“We want to do that with words, music, dancing, film and even food! It’s going to be fun and we can’t wait.”
The Love Season will be presented with socially-distanced audiences, meaning the usual auditorium capacity of 750 will be reduced to 345.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment