THE team at an award-winning farm shop have reopened their drive thru service during the lockdown.

Hillam-based farm shop Bert’s Barrow near Selby is run by husband and wife team Charlotte and Jason Thompson who previously converted their farm shop into the country’s first drive-thru overnight at the beginning of the lockdown last spring.

Providing a safe and contactless way of shopping for the local community, the drive-thru also meant that Bert’s Barrow could continue to support over 100 local suppliers by stocking their products throughout.

Once the restrictions were lifted the team were able to extend the shop and reopen as normal with social distancing measures in place.

They were awarded the Deliciouslyorkshire Lockdown Legends Award for services to their Local Community, beating more than 200 other nominated businesses in a public vote.

With the new restrictions now in place the team have taken the decision to reinstate the drive-thu which utilises the barn which would otherwise be in use for wedding and events throughout the year.

Charlotte said: “We know the important part we played during the last lockdown in providing a safe and contactless way for the local community to shop. It’s really important to be able to keep both our customers and our team safe so opening the drive-thru again is the best way we can do this.

“We’re also delighted to be able to continue to support our fantastic local suppliers by keeping the shop open. It’s important to us that we stock the very best quality produce and our wonderful local makers and growers provider us with just that.

"Having extended the shop at the end of last summer we would normally of just kept that open, but it meant that customers would need to queue outside in the cold to adhere to social distancing measures. The drive thru enables customers to wait in their comfort of their cars, use contactless payment and have their shopping put directly into their boot which avoids the need for contact with the Bert’s team and other customers."

The team also successfully raised over £1,000 in the spring to send food hampers to the staff in local Covid wards. Donations can be made via their website www.bertsbarrow.co.uk

The drive-thru will be open Thursday – Saturday from 9am-4pm. The team are also running a click and collect service with orders placed online on Sunday’s by 10pm ready for collection the following Thursday.

For more information visit www.bertsbarrow.co.uk