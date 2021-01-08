THE people of York are being asked to lend their voices to help bring the story of Clifford’s Tower to life as part of a new project.

English Heritage, the charity responsible for the historic landmark, has issued a call for five residents with distinctive voices to audition to become fictional characters from the history of the tower.

Those whose voices are chosen will help recreate the sounds of five different periods in the tower’s history, as part of a new on-site interpretation for visitors, set to be installed in time for the site to reopen to the public this summer.

Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s territory director in the North of England, said: “This opportunity is open to all, regardless of background and age.

“The tower has at times been the site of troubling and turbulent events, and we want to hear from people who can convey the different aspects of its history sympathetically and in an engaging way.”

Each of those chosen will receive a year’s family membership for English Heritage, as well as having their voices immortalised within the tower, helping to educate and inspire thousands of visitors.

Anyone interested in taking part is invited to submit a one minute audition recording, captured at home via their smartphone or computer, before January 31.

They must recreate the voice of one of five fictional characters of varying ages created to tell the stories of events associated with the tower.

The characters are based on different eras, ranging from when William the Conqueror first came to York up to the Victorian era.

To submit an audition or find out more information, visit the English Heritage website at: https://bit.ly/35fVAxC

English Heritage’s project to undertake conservation works and visitor improvements at Clifford’s Tower is due to be completed in the summer of this year.