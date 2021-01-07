CHANGES are set to come in on some bus routes in York following the start of the third coronavirus lockdown.

In line with Government’s guidance to only make essential journeys and the decision to close schools and colleges, bus operator, First York, has made a number of changes which come in to effect from Sunday, January 10.

Park & Ride will operate on amended frequencies

Journeys will be up to every 15 minutes during the day and then at longer intervals in the early evening, with later services operating hourly after approximately 8pm on the 2A Rawcliffe Bar and 7 Designer Outlet routes and after 9pm on all others.

Services 9 and 12

Will return to their original route through Monks Cross Shopping Park following the completion of remedial works which had closed that route over recent months.

University services

These will continue to operate to an amended timetable with minor changes to certain journeys. Evening services will run at reduced frequencies and operate at hourly intervals after around 9pm. The 66X and UB1 will not operate.

The S10/X10 school services

Are suspended during the lockdown period.

City services

These remain largely unchanged, with minor frequency changes on weekdays and evening services operating at reduced frequencies, with buses running at hourly intervals after approximately 9pm Monday-Saturday and 7pm on Sundays.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “We would like to reassure customers that our services will remain in place for all key workers and everyone making essential journeys to be able to get where they need to safely by using the city-wide network we have in operation. “We continue to work closely with City of York Council, schools, colleges and universities to assess any changing need and respond accordingly.

“Where changes are made these will be clearly communicated to customers in advance. For everyone needing to make essential journeys, our buses are safe with enhanced daily cleaning, social distancing information on board and passengers required to wear face coverings, unless exempt. We would also encourage our customers to make cashless payments where possible to make getting on board faster and safer.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport, City of York Council, said: “I want to thank the many critical workers across the city who continue to work and serve the residents of York through this tough time. I am pleased to see services adapting and continuing safely, enabling many key workers to get to work and helping residents make essential journeys.

“I would encourage all residents, when making essential journeys, to consider the most sustainable options available to them, helping alleviate traffic on the roads and improving local air quality.”

Full details of the changes can be found here and at the council website here.