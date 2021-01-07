A WOMEN’S charity in York is celebrating after being awarded more than £322,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work with vulnerable women.

The Kyra Women’s Project, based in St Saviourgate, York, will use the cash to run a programme called ‘Route to Recovery’ to help 240 women make positive choices, increase their resilience and well-being, and re-establish their sense of self.

Yvonne Copley, founder and former CEO of Kyra, said: “I am delighted that our request to the National Lottery was successful.

“This will give Kyra financial stability to continue to deliver vital support to women who are facing challenging times and ensure there is a place for every woman who want to make positive change in their lives.”

The group’s new project ‘Routes to Recovery’, will assess each individual’s needs, create a pathway for them through the support groups and sessions on offer, and help them to identify a route out of their current situation.

Natalie McMillan, Chair of Trustees of Kyra Women’s Project, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to help hundreds of distressed and vulnerable women to turn their lives around. “

Kyra Women’s Project has been running since 2013 and its small part-time staff is supported by around 50 active volunteers.

It was founded by Yvonne after she realised that many vulnerable women had to wait a long time to access specialist services, and that a lack of support following formal specialist treatments diminished the effectiveness of these interventions.

The charity now provides a range of support and works with more than 350 women a week from all areas of York.