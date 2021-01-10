How would you like to live in your very own eco home?

Eco homes are properties that have been designed with the environment or sustainability in mind.

As the concern for the environment continues to grow, more eco-homes are being introduced to the market- there are even some on your doorstep in York.

With the help of Zoopla, we have tracked down one of the most environmentally friendly homes for sale in York.

It has won awards and designed specifically with the environment in mind- now is your chance to take a peek inside it.

According to Zoopla, the property “boasts a wide range of cutting-edge energy saving features” an have an energy efficiency rating of A- which is the highest rating a house can get.

A spokesperson from Zoopla said: “The eco-properties available in York feature some world-leading, eco-friendly technologies, and for homeowners who want to be more green in their current property, the Government initiative will support their efforts.

“Under the Government’s Green Homes Grant initiative, homeowners in the town will be entitled to claim up to two-thirds of the bill for certain types of work done to improve their property’s energy efficiency, up to a maximum spend of £5,000. “

Let’s embark on a virtual tour of an eco-friendly home in York:

This Acomb property was the winner of The Small Residential Development Award in 2019.

Would you buy this eco home? (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

It is currently on the market for £599,950- a price which was reduced by £25,050 in February.

The home has a lot of unique features and technology which make it a more eco-friendly property.

The property is fitted with a mechanical heat recovery system is a ventilation system that is much better for the environment than air conditioning.

This system also prevents hot air from being wasted by reusing it to heat up the home.

Another eco-friendly addition to the house is the underfloor heating which does more than just keep your feet warm and give the home a more modern touch.

It helps to regulate the temperature in the space and also operates at a lower temperature than standard radiators meaning less energy is expended.

While most properties reduce energy wastage with double glazed windows, this property has gone one step further by installing triple glazed Schueco windows.

Beyond just the environmental benefits, the house looks like a fantastic family home- especially if you prefer contemporary places.

Once you have walked through the impressive entrance hall, you will be met with an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen.

It has an open plan design (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

The kitchen is fitted with plenty of modern appliances and has been designed by the luxury Scammell Kitchens.

The kitchen (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

Foodies will be in their element as they prepare food on the porcelain worktops and make full use of the Miele integrated appliances.

The living room is cosy and intimate and the perfect place to relax with the family.

The lounge (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

When you head upstairs you can relax on the landing seating area, or explore any of the decent size bedrooms.

Admire the view from the landing seating area (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

Externally, you will find a landscaped garden complete with two brick built storage shed.

The garden (Photo: Ashtons, Zoopla)

If this wasn’t enough, planning permission has been granted to construct a garage which can be used to house cars or even be transformed into an office or gym.

What did you think of this eco-home? Let us know in the comment section.