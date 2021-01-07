A SWING bridge which carries the A63 over the River Ouse at Selby will undergo permanent repairs to the control system this weekend.
The A63 over the Selby River Ouse swing bridge will be closed during the works which will take place from 9am on Saturday to 11pm on Sunday.
Before Christmas a temporary repair had to be made to the control systems as there were issues with the swing mechanism of the bridge. North Yorkshire County Council bridges team will now return to carry out a permanent fix.
Councillor Stephanie Duckett said: “This is vital work and with the lockdown the disruption should be lessened but please allow longer for your journeys.”
Advance warning signs are in place and there will be a signed diversion during the road closure period.
Operatives working on site will be observing all Government guidelines on safe social distancing.