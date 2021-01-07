ICY road conditions led to two accidnts on the same stretch of road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8:47am yesterday to Thornton Lane in Thorton-le-Dale to reports of two car accidents with one vehicle on its roof.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew attended an incident involving two vehicles that had seperate road traffic collisions in the same location, believed to be due to ice on road.
"The first vehicle had hit ice and rolled on to its roof, the driver was out on the arrival of the fire service. The second vehicle spun off the road into a gully. The fire crew carried out scene safety only."
