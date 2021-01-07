SNOW showers and freezing fog is forecast to sweep the UK in the coming days.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering almost all of the nation including across York, North and East Yorkshire throughout Thursday and Friday where temperatures won't get above 2C.
From Thursday afternoon until Friday morning, a yellow warning for ice covers the north and the entire east and west coasts of England and Wales, with only a small portion of central southern areas free from warnings.
The Environment Agency has also issued a flood warning for the River Derwent in North Yorkshire.
Some 30 alerts, for areas where flooding is possible, are also scattered across England.
Snowfall is expected in the northern half of Scotland on Thursday, with 1-2cm depth covering lowland areas, and up to 10cm expected to fall in areas higher than 300m above sea level.
Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said this wintry weather will be brought on by a “bank of rain which readily turns to snow” moving from Scotland and Northern Ireland in the early hours of Thursday, to England and Wales as the day progresses.
Freezing temperatures ranging from 0C in London to -10C in the valleys in Wales are predicted overnight, picking up to between 2-5C for most places in the UK in the daytime.