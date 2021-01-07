THE area around York Minster is deserted - other than one solitary pedestrian - in this picture, taken after the Prime Minister had ordered another lockdown across England earlier this week.
Minster officials say the cathedral is closed for sightseeing until further notice, following the Government’s new measures to control the pandemic.
However, it will remain open for public worship and for private prayer, said a spokesperson.
Booking is required for Matins, Eucharist and Evening Prayer on Sundays, with free tickets available online, and Eucharist and Evening Prayer are livestreamed every Sunday via the Minster’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Dean’s Park - the area of parkland behind the Minster, which was closed to the public for much of the first lockdown in the spring - will be staying open during this lockdown from 10am to 4pm each day.