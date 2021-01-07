YORK'S city centre streets should be places where people can walk and live, rather than being dominated by cars and delivery vehicles, an influential transport forum says.

The York Citizens Transport Forum says the city should aim to 'regain the benefits of reduced traffic, noise and pollution' we enjoyed in the first lockdown. It says home working and online shopping should make this possible.

But it warns that, since the first lockdown, "roads appear to have become less safe as vehicles move faster, cycling has been discouraged as a result, the prevalence of vans parking on pavements have increased, buses have become more unreliable (and) pedestrians have experienced more delays in crossing roads."

In a report, the Forum suggests measures for inclusion in the city's revised Local Transport Plan, including:

- traffic lights to be adjusted so there is more time for pedestrians to cross the road

- a crackdown on vehicles parking on pavements

- encouraging more children to walk to school

- better cycle lanes

- a coordinated bus network and central bus exchange

- more electric vans and cargo bikes for city centre deliveries.

The Forum says many measures introduced by the council during the first lockdown - including the footstreets extension and The Groves traffic restrictions - were welcome, but needed to offer more alternatives for disabled drivers.

Other schemes, such as the one-way system in Bishopthorpe Road, were poorly designed, it said. And even where schemes worked well, poor consultation sometimes 'generated antagonism'.

The Forum said the council should consult people early while alternatives were being considered rather than present changes as a done deal.

Prof Tony May, a leading member of the Citizens Transport Forum and the chair of York Civic Trust’s Transport Advisory Group, said: "(We are) proposing a new approach to public engagement, based on collaboration and consensus."

Members of the Transport Forum will meet with council representatives - including transport boss Andy D'Agorne - on January 15.

Welcoming the Forum's report, Cllr D'Agorne said: "The experience of lockdown has shown what it could be like to walk and cycle in York and to hear the birds in your neighbourhood."

Read the report here