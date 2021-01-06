POLICE are urging North Yorkshire residents to be vigilant after it has been discovered that fraudsters have been taking advantage of the public with a new vaccine scam.

North Yorkshire Police has been made aware of a new scam where individuals are being approached through a text message or email with an offer of paying to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

If you receive any communication like this, do not click any links in the message and delete it immediately.

The genuine vaccine is free of charge so any approaches or adverts for a vaccine in return for payment are highly likely to be a scam.

Police urge everyone to be very cautious of any website or communication which asks for personal and/or bank details and advise never to click or follow any links in a text message or email.

The best way to find information from GOV.UK, or any other agency, is to visit that particular website via a trusted source, such as through Google.

Unfortunately, this is yet another example of how scammers are using the Covid-19 pandemic to target people and prey on their fears.

Police have also received reports of cold callers using the same approach to offer the vaccine in return for payment. This is a scam. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam then please report this to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.