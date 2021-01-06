BTEC exams will now not go ahead in York during the lockdown.

In a letter to students at York College, principal Lee Probert said he had the taken the decision today (January 6) to cancel sittings of all vocational exams, including BTec exams during the current lockdown period.

The college had said earlier that exams would be going ahead, but reconsidered after a shift in national policy.

In a letter to students Mr Probert said: "Whilst the Department for Education has said exams can take place, awarding bodies have now signalled that they will work with us to support you to achieve your qualification, without sitting an examination.

"Whilst I am confident the arrangements we have in place on campus minimise the spread of covid-19 (coronavirus), we are in a national lockdown period and since we can avoid taking this risk, then we should do so.

"I know you have worked hard in preparing for your examination, but that hard work will not be wasted and it will stand you in good stead for further study and progression into work. At all times, our focus is in balancing your safety alongside making sure you achieve your qualifications.

"Once we have further details about what this means for your course, we will share it with you.

"In the meantime, continue to engage in your online learning and I, and your course tutors, will keep you updated with information as it becomes available."

The awarding body that runs BTecs has said it will award a grade for any student who is unable to take this month’s exams and who has “enough evidence to receive a certificate that they need for progression”.

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice-president for BTecs and apprenticeships at Pearson, has said no learner will be disadvantaged if a school or college decides not to run vocational exams in January amid the latest lockdown.

The online statement from Pearson said: “We will award a grade for any learner who is unable to take their exams and has enough evidence to receive a certificate that they need for progression.

“Learners unable to take their assessment this January may be able to take their assessment at a later date. If that is not possible, we will put in place arrangements to ensure you are not disadvantaged.”