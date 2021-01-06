AN ENTREPRENEUR who has built businesses in Australia, Singapore and the UK has joined a York-based marketing agency.

Daniel Priestley has joined The Growth Guys as a director, providing commercial expertise.

He is the founder of the multi-million-dollar event, marketing and management business Dent Global, and his arrival marks the start of a year of expansion for the agency which represents clients across different sectors and industries.

The appointment follows an impressive inaugural year for the firm, which last month reported turnover of more than £200K.

Daniel’s involvement will provide The Growth Guys with direct access to participants of the Dent Accelerator Programme for Small Enterprises.

The programme helps develop and upscale business, with the support of high net worth mentors.

Co-founder Paul Fernandez said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming Daniel to the team.

“Within our first year of business we have seen exponential growth and demand for our services from all sorts of innovative and forward-thinking businesses that recognise the role that digital marketing can play in achieving their goals and ambitions.

“In these strange times, the businesses that are going to thrive are the ones that recognise the value of the clients and customers that they already have, while also putting the right amount of energy and effort into acquiring new work. And that’s very where we come in.”