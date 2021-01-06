A MAN has died in a crash near York.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was involved in a single vehicle collision in Bradley Lane, Rufforth, to the west of the city just before 10pm last night.
A spokesman said the accident involved a black VW Passat leaving the road.
"Sadly, the driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene," he said
"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or the vehicle involved prior to it, to contact them.
"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nicola Peters, or email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12210004656 when passing information."
