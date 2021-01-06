A FORMER primary school building could be turned into two new family homes - following a fresh planning application.

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Lord Deramore's Primary School building, in School Lane in Heslington, into two three-bedroom homes.

A previous application to transform the Grade II-listed building into homes was approved in July 2019 - but work did not start on the scheme.

The primary school moved out of the buildings in 2017 and into new a purpose-built on the site in 2017.

The former school buildings have lain vacant ever since.

Lord Deramore's was founded in 1795 and is located close to the University of York.

A planning application, submitted by Grant Fieldhouse Ltd, says: “Overall the proposed development will help to provide good quality homes while conserving and enhancing the historic environment.

“The proposals have been found to sustain the significance of the conservation area, but have the potential to cause less than substantial harm to the significance of the listed building. The level of harm is considered to be low and is justified by the need to secure a sustainable, viable use for the building, which is currently vacant and is no longer suitable for its intended purpose.”

The scheme includes plans for rear extensions to the former school building and the application says the plans are similar to the previous proposals, which were approved by the council.

It adds that a "mainly free-standing piloti style structure" - a floor based on pillars - could replace the existing 20th century gallery in the former school hall. This will create a bedroom with views up to the ceiling of the building which is constructed around an architectural timber structure.

The application adds: “The special historic interest of the building arises from its ability to illustrate the former use as a school, as well as its association with the local community through past teachers, pupils and locally significant historical figures. The school has a strong connection with the Yarburgh family, several members of which have inherited the title ‘Baron Deramore’, where the present school gets its name."

View the application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/02505/LBC.