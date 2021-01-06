BUSINESS owners are being invited to a virtual event to support each other through the third lockdown.

Ten hours of digitally-streamed sessions from more than 100 business owners will be held as part of the seventh annual MicroBizMatters Day on Friday. They will cover sectors of the economy hard hit by the pandemic.

The event is being hosted by Yorkshire in Business, and broadcast from Scarborough.

The day is being fronted and produced by co-founders of the #MicroBizMatters movement, Tina Boden and Tony Robinson.

Yorkshire in Business chief executive officer Jenn Crowther said: "It will hopefully give businesses a boost after the news of a national lockdown. Tina and Tony both live in Scarborough and businesses in our town can celebrate virtually with us on the day. With the help of our sponsors Sage UK we're determined to make it the best year ever."

Highlights include the Small Business Commissioner, Philip King and CEO of the Forum of Private Business, Ian Cass, giving cash flow tips. There is further advice on using video to sell when showrooms are closed, from Umesh Samani, of Specialist Cars.

Las Vegas female magician, Romany, will explain how global entertainers get to the top and how they reinvent themselves for the new normal.

Tina said: "We were ahead of our time with the very first #MicroBizMatters Day being an online event. Now, due to the Covid19 pandemic, online events are the norm. We’ve got many fabulous guests and tricks up our sleeve to ensure a fun and inspiring day with 10 hours of learning sessions with amazing guests."

Watch the event at microbizmatters.co.uk or visit your preferred social platform.

Tony added: “I can’t wait. This year will be the biggest and best yet because every year more membership organisations and business networks get involved.

"Our day of recognition, action, and learning engages with more indie business owners than any other enterprise focused social media event in the world.

"Our main objective is to get One Million Helping Hands – business owners helping each other and telling the world about it on twitter – using the #MicroBizMatters hashtag.

"But we also feature our four social media campaigns #NotAnSME, #Indie25ER, #PayIn30Days as a reminder to present and future Governments that we will never stop trying to level the playing field."

Donations will be collected for #ExcludedUK to help the three million people who have not received Government support, who are in need of mental health support or hardship food and heating.