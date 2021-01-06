THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 388.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 82 more deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 674 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 53,069.
Patients were aged between 21 and 101 years old. All except 29, aged 50 to 101 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 11 to January 5.
Their families have been informed.
