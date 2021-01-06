POLICE are appealing for information to help locate any next of kin for a man and woman who were found deceased at their home near Pateley Bridge.
Frank and Anne Woods, aged 75 and 79, were found following a call from a concerned member of the public on Wednesday December 30 2020.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Mr Woods was originally from the United States, and may have relatives there.
Officers are now trying to locate friends and, importantly, family members of Mr and Mrs Woods.
Anyone who can help identify any next of kin is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police, on 101, or +44 1904 618691 internationally, quoting reference number: 12200247502.
Alternatively, please email general.enquiries@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk