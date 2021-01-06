A SEX offender faces a new police investigation after a judge was unable to arrange special curbs on him following his next release from prison.
Judge Simon Hickey wanted to give Martin Richard Shepherd, 49, a three year extended licence after he finishes the two-year sentence he is currently serving.
But when the case returned to York Crown Court, he announced that the offences Shepherd admitted of breaching a sexual harm prevention order were not among those for which an extended prison sentence can be given.
Shepherd, of Chatsworth Grove, Harrogate, will now be released partway through the two years without an extended licence.
The three-year extended licence would have allowed his return to prison up to 2025 if his behaviour had justified it. .
Prosecution barrister Matthew Collins said police would now investigate Shepherd's internet devices to see if he had committed other offences.
