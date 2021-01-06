GCSE, A-level and AS-level exams will not go ahead again this year, the Education Secretary has confirmed.

Gavin Williamson said teachers will be asked to assess grades - adding that the Department for Education and regulator Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options.

He told MPs: “Last year, all four nations of the United Kingdom found their arrangements for awarding grades did not deliver what they needed, with the impact felt painfully by students and their parents.

“Although exams are the fairest way we have of assessing what a student knows, the impact of this pandemic now means that it is not possible to have these exams this year.

“I can confirm that GCSEs, A-levels and AS-level exams will not go ahead this summer. This year, we’re going to put our trust in teachers, rather than algorithms.”

Mr Williamson said that a form of teacher-assessed grades will be used, with training to ensure grades are awarded “fairly and consistently”.

He told the Commons: “The department and Ofqual had already worked up a range of contingency options.

“While the details will need to be fine-tuned in consultation with Ofqual, the exam boards and teaching representative organisations.

“I can confirm now that I wish to use a form of teacher-assessed grades with training and support provided to ensure these are awarded fairly and consistently across the country.

“I know students and staff have worked hard to prepare for the January exams and assessments of vocational and technical qualifications and we want to allow schools and colleges to continue with these assessments where they judge it is right to do so.

“No college should feel pressured to offer these and we will ensure all students are able to progress fairly.”

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “It was disappointing (Gavin Williamson) did not make a new year’s resolution to avoid U-turns or chronic incompetence.

“Once again where the Secretary of State goes, chaos and confusion follows and it’s children, families and education staff across the country who pay the price for his incompetence.”

Ms Green said Mr Williamson had pledged months ago to ensure exams would go ahead, noting in the Commons: “At that moment we should have known they were doomed to be cancelled.”

Ms Green added she had wanted exams to go ahead “fairly” but was always clear a “plan B” would be required, and urged Mr Williamson to detail the support to teachers to award grades this year.

On technical and vocational exams, Ms Green said: “Frankly, he’s failing to show leadership on the exams taking place in January and he’s leaving it simply to schools and colleges to decide what they should do.

“Will he now do the right thing and cancel this week’s BTec exams as parents, colleges and the Association of Colleges are calling for?”

Mr Williamson said the Government had wanted exams to take place, despite being aware this may not be possible, telling MPs: “I will not apologise for being enthusiastic to ensure that we had been able to be in a position to roll out exams – but we do recognise where we are as a result of this pandemic, we have to take a different course and that is why we’re taking the route we are.”

On technical and vocational qualifications, Mr Williamson said: “It’s very important that we give colleges, schools and all providers the flexibility because there’s a lot of young people who will actually need to complete some of their professional competency qualifications in order to take up work and job opportunities – whether that is those who are doing electrician courses or gas courses, where they have to do practical assessments in order to get the qualifications to take the work, jobs and opportunities (and) we want to ensure that the door is kept open for them.”

Mr Williamson also misspoke as he told the Commons: “I can absolutely assure (shadow education secretary Kate Green) I will not let schools be open for a moment longer than they, I will not let schools be closed for a moment longer than they need to be and will do everything I can to ensure every school is open so children are able to benefit from the brilliant teaching that goes on.”

He added he will “give everything” to ensure schools are the “first thing to be opened in every instance”.

Mr Williamson also said that SATs will not be going ahead this year across England.

Labour MP Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central) said: “Does (Mr Williamson) accept that proceeding with SATs this year would place an unnecessary and pointless burden on schools?

“And will he take action to cancel this year’s tests and to do so in good time?”

Mr Williamson responded: “I can absolutely confirm that we won’t be proceeding with SATs this year.

“We do recognise that this will be an additional burden on schools and it’s very important that we’re very much focused on welcoming students back into the classroom at the very earliest opportunity.”