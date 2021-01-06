CLAP for Carers looks set to return this Thursday at 8pm, under a new name.

Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown, tweeted that the tradition would be returning as Clap for Heroes.

She tweeted earlier today: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

Ms Plas came up with the “spontaneous idea” as a way to show support for frontline workers battling Covid-19, and thought it might end up being just her and a few friends sharing the moment on video chat.

However, it quickly became a national tradition every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown.

Millions of people across the UK lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements and stood in their gardens to support care staff and frontline workers.

However, the event was criticised for becoming politicised.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised,” Ms Plas told the PA news agency ahead of the final clap in May.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”

Ms Plas' announcement on Twitter earlier today hasn't been welcomed by everyone.

One person responded: "If these claps are designed as a form of protest to get the Government to make sure there's adequate PPE this time, vaccines ASAP and a fair pay rise for key workers then sound, but otherwise they feel like a rather hollow gesture."

Someone else said: "The NHS and others do need to be recognised but I'm pretty sure they want that recognition to be official and not just with platitudes."

And another person replied: "It's a soulless gesture now with a lot of people who stand there bashing pans supporting a government who won't pay them what they deserve. That's how to show they are valued and respected."

So what do you think? Is it a good idea to bring the tradition back or not?