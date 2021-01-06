GRITTING rounds and bin collections will be prioritised in coming days - but the council is warning people to expect disruption as increasing numbers of staff may be off sick due to covid.

A spokesperson for City of York Council has said it is "inevitable" that frontline workers will get ill with the virus as the infection rate rises and this could make it difficult to carry out key services - including waste collection and gritting.

Frontline workers will get regular symptom-free covid tests, be placed into stricter work bubbles and staff will be moved from other departments to help waste and highways services to minimise disruption.

But a spokesperson urged residents to be patient, saying that some bin collections may be delayed or missed and recycling might be all mixed together at times.

The council was not able to say how many frontline staff in these services are currently off sick.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “During this incredibly difficult period, it is important that the council continues to deliver essential frontline services, such as gritting and waste collections, to support local residents, businesses and key workers.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, our crews are working hard to ensure that these services can continue despite the national lockdown."

Household waste and recycling centres will remain open.

All but essential highways maintenance works have been paused.

Gritting crews go out at 4am and have treated roads and cycleways 22 times so far this winter, using 1,100 tonnes of salt.

Outdoor gyms, sports areas, basketball courts and outdoor gyms are now closed under lockdown.

The libraries in Acomb, Tang Hall and the city centre are open Monday to Friday 10 to 3pm and on Saturday from 10am to 1pm for computer use to ensure people can access the internet and click and collect is available at Acomb and Tang Hall.

Christmas trees can be taken to Tesco Askham Bar for recycling between 10am and 4pm on January 10.

City centre pedestrian zone hours have been cut to 10.30am to 5pm, rather than the previous times of 10.30am to 8pm.

Piccadilly Car Park is closed.

A takeaway service will operate from Rowntree Park Reading Cafe every day from 9am to 4pm.

Bus routes may be affected by the lockdown and passengers should check itravelyork.info for the latest updates.