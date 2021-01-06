POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a damage incident that occurred at Pickering football ground.
It happened some time between Christmas Day and Monday January 4 2021.
Damage was caused to two plastic chairs within the football stand.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1.
You can also email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210004284.