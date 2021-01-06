POLICE are looking to identify two men and a woman after an altercation in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 2.50pm on December 2 near the shops in Cornlands Road in Acomb, when a man was involved in an altercation with another man and a woman who allegedly tried to steal money from him.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone who can identify the individuals pictured in the CCTV images as we believe they may have information which could help the investigation.

"One individual is male with a pale complexion, short dark hair and of average build. He was wearing a black top, black tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers and was riding a bicycle.

"Another individual is female with a pale complexion, dark eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, dark leggings and white ankle high trainers.

"The third individual is male with dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a full white tracksuit with white trainers, he was also wearing a black baseball cap and had a small black satchel style bag over his shoulder.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harl Pattison. You can also email Harl.Pattison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200216130