Please DO use salt from council bins to grit icy pavements.

That is the message to members of the public from City of York Council's highways and transport chief Andy D'Agorne today as the freezing temperatures continue.

As we reported earlier this week, about 40 people had to go to York Hospital with broken bones in just a few days after slipping in treacherous conditions.

Cllr D'Agorne said the council had gritters out in force, and had priority routes.

But it was difficult for the authority to grit every road and pavement, he said - and everyone could play their part in making their neighbourhood pavements safer.

Some members of the public appeared confused by suggestions that the grit in council bins was not for use by members of the public on their local paths.

But they should feel free to use it, Cllr D'Agorne said.

"Please do scatter grit," he said. "We need to do everything we can to keep people safe.

"The council has a route for gritting roads, but in exceptional circumstances such as this week we want everybody to do what they can!"

Cllr D'Agorne added that if your local salt bin was empty, you should report it to the council so it could be filled.

If there was no salt bin near you, he said, you should raise it at your next ward committee meeting.