THE trial of a Selby man accused of murdering his father and trying to murder his mother has been provisionally scheduled for July 12.
Lukasz David Adam Lukasik, 36, appeared this morning before Leeds Crown Court via a video link from Hull Prison where he is on remand.
He is alleged to have killed his father Jerzy and tried to kill his mother Maria on December 29.
Lukasik, of Charles Street, Selby, is also alleged to have caused actual bodily harm to another relative, Monika Lukasik.
He spoke briefly during the hearing to answer his name and give his date of birth.
The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, remanded him in custody until February 3 when he will again appear before Leeds Crown Court for a case management hearing.
He is not expected to enter a plea at that hearing.
During the hearing today at Leeds Crown Court, his barrister Andrew Semple said he would not apply for bail and Lukasik was remanded in custody.
Mr Semple and Chris Dunn for the prosecution discussed the preparation of the case during the brief hearing.
