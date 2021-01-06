THE new national lockdown allows people to exercise in a number of different locations.

The lockdown guidance on gov.uk says you can exercise in a public outdoor place by yourself, with the people you live with, with your support bubble (if you are legally permitted to form one), in a childcare bubble where providing childcare, or, when on your own, with one person from another household.

It says public outdoor places include parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests, public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them), the grounds of a heritage site and playgrounds.

"When around other people, stay two metres apart from anyone not in your household," it says.

The guidance also says you should minimise time spent outside your home.

It explains: "It is against the law to meet socially with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble. You can only leave your home to exercise, and not for the purpose of recreation or leisure (e.g. a picnic or a social meeting). This should be limited to once per day."

Outdoor exercise should be done locally wherever possible, the guidance adds, but you can travel a short distance within your area to do so if necessary, for example, to access an open space.

It says if you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live – and look to reduce the number of journeys you make overall.

The list of reasons you can leave your home and area include, but are not limited to:

work, where you cannot reasonably work from home

outdoor exercise

accessing education and for caring responsibilities