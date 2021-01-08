NOVEMBER was a turbulent month for the nation as a second national lockdown was introduced.
However, this wasn’t a deterrent for some criminals and trouble makers as 1592 crimes were reported this month.
However, compared to last’s figures the number of crimes reported have decreased by three per cent.
How many crimes took place on your street? Type your address into the search bar to find out.
This latest data from the North Yorkshire Police also shows that the most reported crimes in November were related to anti-social behaviour (663).
Violence and sexual offence reports (386) were also high along with criminal damage and arson offences (116).
Opposingly, reports of robbery were the lowed (4) followed by possession of weapon reports (8).
According to the data, Margaret Street was the street with the most amount of crime reports (34), 31 of which were for anti-social behaviour.
Leeman Road (15) and Scarborough Terrace (11) also received a high volume of crime reports.
In total, 37 burglaries were reported in November.
The street with the most reported burglaries in York was West End; two burglary reports were made on this street in November.
Out of the 1592 burglaries reported in November, only 2.7 per cent are awaiting a court outcome.
In 156 of the reports, no suspect was identified and a further 599 are still under investigation.
