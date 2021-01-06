THERE are set to be a number of new traffic restrictions in place around York over the coming weeks.
Restrictions will be in place in Leeman Road between Monday January 11 and Thursday January 21 during overnight periods whilst nearby landscaping works are undertaken on the riverside path.
There will also be restrictions in Piccadilly from Sunday January 17 to Sunday January 24 to allow for crane removal works to be carried out.
Remember to consider these restrictions when making essential travel around these areas of the city during the lockdown.