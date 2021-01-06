FORECASTERS are predicting that temperatures will pick up a few degrees from Sunday in York and across the region.
The Met Office forecast for York shows temperatures are not expected to go above 3C between today and Saturday, with lows of -2C today, -1C tomorrow and Friday, and 0C on Saturday.
But the Met Office says it will be less cold from Sunday.
It is forecasting a maximum temperature of 5C on Sunday, and 7C on Monday and Tuesday next week.
The temperature is not expected to drop below 3C on any of those days, according to its forecast.