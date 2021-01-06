THE York City Knights Foundation will continue to offer free rugby league tickets to local youngsters thanks to a new local housebuilder partnership.

The Foundation, which is the community arm of the professional rugby league club, will continue to offer free tickets to local under 16s next season, thanks to a support pledge from local housebuilder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East.

The new partnership will see the housebuilder contribute over £18,000 to cover the administrative and management costs required for the Knights to continue offering free tickets to local youngsters.

Jon Flatman, chairman of the York City Knights said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support offered by Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which will allow thousands of local youngsters to experience a live matchday in what promises to be an exciting season for the club.”

The club expects to give over 10,000 tickets to youngsters from across the city over the course of the 2021 season.

As part of the partnership, the foundation will also be able to offer game day experiences for every fixture.

Its game day experience packages allow youngsters from local clubs, schools and other community groups to enjoy an enhanced matchday experience including stadium tours, use of the stadium’s wider leisure facilities, and the opportunity to be player mascots, flag bearers or form the players’ guard of honour before kick-off.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re excited to play our part in a new chapter for the club at the LNER Community Stadium and can’t wait to see young people from across the region continue to show their support.”

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s backing of the foundation forms part of the organisation’s pledge to support the communities in which it builds.