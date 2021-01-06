EMERGENCY services are urging people to take extra care on the roads and pavements this morning in the icy conditions.
One police officer tweeted:
Please take lots of care out and about. Roads and Pavements very icy ❄❄❄ #SaferRoads— PC41 (@PC41_NYP) January 6, 2021
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted:
Take it easy out there today folks, there is risk of icy patches on roads and pathways which is causing difficult travel conditions ⛐. Please drive safely if you are required to travel via road and remember #DriveToArrive— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) January 6, 2021
York's city walls remain closed today due to the icy conditions.
