YORK'S pavements and residential streets are again treacherous with ice this morning after overnight showers and frost.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice until 11am, which is says could lead people falling and injuring themselves through slips and falls.
Forty people were treated for broken bones after falling on the ice last weekend, including York councillor Fiona Fitzpatrick, who broke her right wrist in two places when she slipped on private land near her home on Saturday.
She said she slipped on a sheet of ice which she had thought was water, and urged people to be exceptionally careful in the current conditions.
