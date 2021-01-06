Here are this week's death notices that have appeared in The Press, York.

Our thoughts are with the families...

Norma Meredith

Norma Meredith (nee Forsyth) of Newcastle upon Tyne and Linton on Ouse 27/08/1941 22/12/2020 Widow of the late Richard. It is with great sadness we announce mum's passing at her daughter's home. We are bereft. Funeral will take place at 10.20am on January 8th 2021 at York Crematorium. Sadly, strict Covid restrictions are in place and therefore the service will be available for live stream only. Please contact us for the link. 'Miss you Mum, love always, Julie, Simon & Barney xx' All enquiries to Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services 01904 593096

Barry Davis

Barry Davis: On December 22, peacefully in York Hospital, with Gina by his side, Barry aged 76 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Gina, dear brother of Ted, loved brother-in-law of Cindy, Irene and Lionel and special uncle to Kevin, Olivia, James and the late Helen, great-uncle to Imogen, Phoebe, Eleanor and George and a much respected friend and neighbour. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service to take place in St Edward the Confessor, Dringhouses on Wednesday, January 13, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Barry to York Against Cancer and can be sent to Hayley Owen funeral director 01904 792525.

Margaret Faith Dickinson

Margaret Faith Dickinson (nee Flatt) passed away peacefully after a long illness aged 81 years. Dearly loved mum of Julie, Jane, Angie, Lee and Susan. Cherished nanna and great-grandma and a much loved sister. A private family service will take place at York Crematorium. All enquiries please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director. 01904 792525.

Michael Anthony Butterworth

Michael Anthony Butterworth: On December 21, aged 85 years, peacefully in York Hospital. Loving husband, dad and grandad. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday January 14, at 1pm. No donations by request. All enquiries to J G Fielder and Son Funeral Directors. Tel: 01904 654460.

Joan Scott

Joan Scott: Peacefully passed away at York Hospital on December 13 aged 91 years. Mum of Anne, much loved nanny of Jayne and Kevin, a great-grandma to Eloise and Nathan. Private funeral service to be held on Monday, January 11 2021. Donations in memory of Joan will be for St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors Tel: 01904 624320.

Edie Bond

BOND (nee Hobson) Agnes Edith (Edie): On December 22 at Selby Memorial Hospital. Passed in peace to be with beloved husband Robert. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church ,Tadcaster, on Monday, January 18 followed by cremation at York Crematorium.

Jed Kearney

KEARNEY Gerald (Jed): It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Jed, on December 20 aged 76, in the care of his loving family. Adored husband of Susie, dearly loved dad and stepdad of Michael, Andrew, Simon, Kate and Ben and an amazing grandad. Loving father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice At Home for their care and support. Please keep Jed in your thoughts on Friday January 15, when a private service will be held. Donations if so desired to St Leonard's Hospice. Enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington. Tel: 01904 622746.