Key York libraries will be staying open during lockdown for 'essential services'.

Books will be available through click and collect from Explore libraries in York city centre and in Acomb and Tang Hall, Explore chief executive Fiona Williams says.

All three libraries will also be open, by appointment, for use of computers and printing for people who do not have these at home.

The Reading Café at Rowntree Park will also open every day for takeaway. All other Explore libraries and reading cafes in the city, however will be closed. All books currently on loan will be renewed until March 31, 2021.

The City Archives are also closed, but archivists will be available to answer questions by email.

Ms Williams said that online, Explore would continue to offer free e-Books and audiobooks for all ages, free newspapers and magazines from around the world via the PressReader app, and a varied events programme via Zoom featuring well known authors, together with workshops and activities.

Explore’s staff have also put together information to support people with everything from home schooling to maintaining health and wellbeing, she said - just visit the Explore website here.

Maintaining access to PCs by appointment was vital so that no-one was 'digitally excluded', Ms Williams said.

"Opening at York, Acomb and Tang Hall provides a good coverage across the whole city. We will be monitoring usage and feedback and will be able to make changes in response."

She added: "It is a shame that we are back here in another lockdown, but we will hope that there is a better future in a few months.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, City of York Council's executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “As the city comes together once again to fight coronavirus and stay home as much as possible, it’s great to see our libraries adapt to continue essential services and offer resources for residents across the city.

"From story books for children staying home, to Zoom courses and workshops for those of us learning a new skill this lockdown – York’s libraries continue to offer something for everyone.

“I want to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers at Explore, and all those in community services, who are adapting to the new lockdown and working hard to serve the residents of York at the critical time.”