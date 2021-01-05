POLICE are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to find wanted man Nathan Cammish who has links to both Filey and Scarborough.
The force is appealing for the public’s help to locate 30 year-old Cammish, who is wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence.
Cammish is also believed to have links to Leeds.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 101 quoting ref: 122000242331
